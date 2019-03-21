|
James "Jimmy" M. Eldridge, 66, of Brockton, died March 19, 2019, in Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a period of failing health. He was born in Chelsea, son of the late Donald S. and Therese (Travers) Eldridge. Jimmy worked in shipping and receiving at the Parker Transportation and the Nucan Company. More recently, he worked for Cowen's Taxi Cab Company in Brockton. He loved to play darts and associate with family and friends at various local establishments. He was well known for entertaining and making people laugh. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Darlene M. Johnson and partner Carl Burr of Brockton and Donna M. Eldridge of Easton; a son, Thomas J. Eldridge and wife Tracy of Carver; a brother, Douglas G. Eldridge of Halifax; 3 sisters, Denise G. Eldridge and Patricia M. Eldridge, both of Brockton, and Phyllis M. Moseley and husband Bruce of Bridgewater; 6 grandchildren, Steven, Katrina, Colin, Jacob, Kayla and Devin; a great-granddaughter, Olivia; his former wife, Victoria Eldridge of Easton; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Wayne and Richard Eldridge. Visitation Saturday, March 23, from 4-7 p.m. in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019