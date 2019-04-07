|
James Nickolaow, 93, died at Good Samaritan Medical Center on February 28, 2019, after a short illness. He was the son of the late Theoharis and Helena (Delvos) Nickolaow. He lived in Brockton 60 years and graduated from Brockton High School in 1943. In the fall he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was on the Destroyer USS Major DE796 where he was a Machinest Mate, 2nd class. He served in both the Pacific and Atlantic, returning home in 1946, and then went on to Wentworth College taking up machine work and tool making. He worked at Brockton Machine Co. for 44 years as a draftsman. James was the beloved husband of Sylvia (LaBelle) (Millett) Nickolaow; loving father of LeeAnne (Nickolaow) Scott and her husband Kenneth; loving stepfather to Glenn Millett and his wife Rosanne, Brian Millett and his wife Linda, Karen (Millett) Botelho and the late Victor and David Millett. He was Papu to12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was brother to the late Georgia Poulos and Nickolas Nickolaow. He leaves nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A remembrance for Jim will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 2-5 p.m. at Pine Hill Estates, Louie's Lodge, 33 Easy St., Raynham. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. To write and online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements made by Sampson-Hickey-Grenier Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019