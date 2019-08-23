|
James R. "Jim" Barry of Abington, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Maxine (Gauthier) Barry; his five children, Rosalyn Anderson and her husband Neil of Easton, Jennifer Baker and her husband John of Brockton, James P. Barry of Charlton, Amy Barry of Dorchester, Jonathan Barry and his wife Wendy of Millis; and grandchildren, Brett, Cody, Tyler, Max, Emma, and Jackson. He was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and worked as the CFO of Wiggins Airways for many years. He enjoyed all of the Boston sports teams and was an avid fan of Notre Dame football. He and his wife loved to travel and visited more than 25 countries and most of the United States. Memorial services will be held at Quealy and Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St., Abington, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation hours will be 4-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7. Burial will be private at a later date. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give or doctorswithoutborders.org/support.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019