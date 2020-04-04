Home

James R. Norcross


1942 - 2020
James R. Norcross Obituary
James Richard Norcross, age 77, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2020. James is survived by his sister, Janet Norcross Long of Bridgewater. James married his childhood sweetheart, Gail Orr Norcross. They were married almost 60 years and shared a lifetime of true love and happiness. James is also survived by his four children, Charlotte Norcross Danielczyk of Weymouth, Christine Norcross Drew and her husband Richard Drew Jr. of Brockton, James Douglas Norcross of East Taunton and Todd Richard Norcross of Ohio. James leaves four grandchildren, David, Nicole, Jillian and Sara. Sara's mother, Kellie Cox is and always will be a cherished member of their family. James also leaves six great-grandchildren, Jordan, Alexiah, Brooke, Sophia, Kaylee and Camryn. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Richard Norcross and Doris Hamilton Norcross, both of Brockton. James, affectionately known as Norkie, attended DeMolay at a young age. He enjoyed golfing very much throughout his life. He was a Mason at the Baalis Sanford Lodge of Brockton. James was a Mason by trade and then went on to become a self-employed carpenter. He always enjoyed working with his hands and was a true craftsman. James enjoyed spending time with his many beloved animals and of course his family time was his greatest happy time. He was a kind, caring and loving man and will be missed by all that knew him. There will be a private family service only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Southcoast VNA at www.southcoastvna.org/donate or mail your donation to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020
