|
|
James "Jim" R. Shaw, 53, of Brockton, died December 13, 2019, in Bridgewater. He was the loving son of Elaine (Clapp) Ripley and husband Robert of Brockton and Kenneth Shaw and wife Elsie of Taunton. Jim was a truck driver by trade. He was a Brockton High School graduate, Class of 1984, where he played hockey. James enjoyed all New England sports and his happiest day was when his beloved Patriots won the 2002 World Championship. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving sisters, Victoria Shaw of Tewksbury, Theresa Campbell and husband Michael of Brockton and Doreen Shaw of North Carolina; and several cousins. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Wednesday, December 18, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. "Flathead Tom" Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church, Taunton, officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. prior to services. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019