Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Shaw Obituary
James "Jim" R. Shaw, 53, of Brockton, died December 13, 2019, in Bridgewater. He was the loving son of Elaine (Clapp) Ripley and husband Robert of Brockton and Kenneth Shaw and wife Elsie of Taunton. Jim was a truck driver by trade. He was a Brockton High School graduate, Class of 1984, where he played hockey. James enjoyed all New England sports and his happiest day was when his beloved Patriots won the 2002 World Championship. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving sisters, Victoria Shaw of Tewksbury, Theresa Campbell and husband Michael of Brockton and Doreen Shaw of North Carolina; and several cousins. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Wednesday, December 18, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. "Flathead Tom" Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church, Taunton, officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. prior to services. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -