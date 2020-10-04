Attorney James S. Bagnell, 91, a resident of Easton since 1969, died peacefully on October 1, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dorothy J. (Dowd) Bagnell, the love of his life. He was the youngest child of the late John Bagnell and Johanna (Kiely) Bagnell, and brother to the late John Bagnell, Phillip Bagnell and Eileen (Bagnell) Donnelly. Attorney Bagnell is survived by his daughter, Attorney Brenda M. Bagnell and her husband, Dr. Gerald L. Goveia of Sagamore Beach; his son, Christopher D. Bagnell and his wife Marilyn of Taunton; his daughter, Lauren M. Murphy and her husband John of Tampa, FL; his daughter, Mary J. Bagnell McCarthy and her fiance, William Baker of Taunton; his daughter Tara M. Walsh and her husband Edward Walsh Jr. of Easton; his daughter, Shauna M. Bagnell and her fiance James Pires of Raynham and his sister-in-law, Deborah M. Baker of Natick. He also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Attorney Bagnell was born in Ireland on December 28, 1928. At the age of six months, he crossed the Atlantic with his mother and siblings to join their father in New York who had left early to establish their new home in America. Attorney Bagnell graduated from Mt. St. Michael's Academy and a month later joined the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he graduated from Iona College in New York. While married with several children, he attended law school at night while working to support his family during the day. In 1962, he graduated from Portia Law School, which is now known as New England Law. He practiced law in Brockton and Easton for many years. He taught at Stonehill College in its Continuing Education program and served as President of Catholic Charities in Brockton. During his retirement, he enjoyed expressing his creative side through writing and painting. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral requiring mask and social distancing from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton, on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 p.m. Visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations In James' memory may be made to Catholic Charities, 169 Court Street, Brockton, MA 02302. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com