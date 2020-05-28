|
James S. Burba Sr., 78, a life long resident of Stoughton, passed away suddenly Monday, May 25, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, of Covid-19. He was the loving husband of 55 years of Joan M. (Hern) Burba. Born in Stoughton, he was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1959. Mr Burba was a longtime beloved and active member of New England Regional Council of Carpenters, Local 624 in Randolph and held several elected positions, including President of the Executive Board. He retired as the Business Representative several years ago. Jim was active with charity and volunteer services within the union, including being one of the founders of the Homes For Troops program. He also volunteered in Stoughton by helping to build handicapped ramps. In addition to the Union, Jim was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus,Council 200, Stoughton. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, his computer and spending time with his loving family. Jim also enjoyed telling a good joke or story. He will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. In addition to his wife, Jim was the cherished father of John T. Burba and James S. Burba, Jr., both of Stoughton and Jennifer L. Burba and her fianc Todd Corrigan of Attleboro. He was the brother of the late John T. Burba and is the grandfather of Joshua V. Burba of Plymouth and Brianna L. Burba of Marshfield. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, his funeral services were private with a celebration of his life to be celebrated in the future. Donations in his memory maybe made , 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 28, 2020