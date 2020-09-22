James Stephen Kelley, 58, of Weymouth, died peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2020. Jimmy was born on March 8, 1962 in Brockton. He was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School (80), Massasoit Community College and Bridgewater State University. Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Mildred Kelley; his brothers Richard, Daniel and Phillip; and nephew Bryan. He is survived by his sister Margaret Kelley of Bourne; his brother Paul Kelley and wife Lynn of Wilmington, DE; sister-in-law Mary Ann Kelley of Wilmington, DE; sister-in-law Fonda Elam of Kingsport, TN; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In his younger years Jimmy was an avid athlete who trained as a competitive boxer and weightlifter. After a tragic car accident left him quadriplegic in 1999, Jimmy became a successful entrepreneur, founding Kelley Auctions of Holbrook and Advantage Home Health of Stoughton. Despite the difficulties that came with his injury, Jimmy displayed an indomitable spirit that inspired everyone around him. Jimmys family is grateful for his dedicated caregivers: Donna, Brian, Peter and David. Burial services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store