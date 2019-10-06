|
James S. Morrissey Jr., 89, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Seasons Hospice, Milton, after declining health and a brief hospitalization. Mr. Morrissey was a resident at Brightview Independent Living in Canton at the time of his death, having moved there in 2016, after residing in Avon, for the previous 60 years. Jim was born February 4, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late James S. Morrissey Sr. and Amanda (Furey) Morrissey, and moved to the Boston area as a child. He graduated in 1948 from Mission High School, in Dorchester, and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving with Seabees Battalions 1 and 8 during the Korean War. Upon discharge from the service, Jim began his career as an ironworker and was a lifelong member of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers, Local 7, Boston. Over the years, Jim was a member of many organizations - the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, AMVETS, a past Commander of the Seabee Veterans of America, a past Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Ironworkers Local 7 Retirees Club. He also served for many years on the Avon Democratic Town Committee and was a past chairman. In his retirement, he enjoyed painting, reading, watching football, and dining at his favorite restaurants, among many other activities. Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne (Buono) in 2012, who left him far too early after suffering with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim is survived by his devoted daughter, Linda Cowan and her husband Gerald of Lewes, Del.; and by his loving grandson, Scott of Pasadena, Calif. Arrangements will be handled by Hurley Funeral Home, Randolph, and will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019