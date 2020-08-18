1/1
James S. Wohlen
James S. Wohlen, 96, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died peacefully August 15, 2020. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II protecting the Panama Canal. James was a union carpenter by trade, life member Union Local 624, and member Freemasons Baalis-Sanford Lodge AF & AM. He enjoyed caring for his family and home and NASCAR in past years. James was the husband of the late Ann (Alesio) Wohlen; beloved father of John Wohlen and his wife Linda of West Bridgewater and Elaine Farrell and her husband Robert of Brockton; loving grandfather of Jeffrey Wohlen and his wife Jessica of Lakeville, Steven Wohlen of West Bridgewater and Amanda Kirkpatrick and her husband Roger of Colchester VT; brother of the late Eric, Henry, Alvin and Clifton Wohlen and Ruth Fortier; and an uncle of many. His family funeral will be on Wednesday 10-10:30 a.m., gathering to say farewell at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton with a limited number to Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, for committal prayers and military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
