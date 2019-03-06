|
|
BRIDGEWATER- James T. "Jake" Soderbom, 85, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater died peacefully at home March 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving and devoted children after suffering a period of failing health following a heart attack.
Jake was the loving son of the late John Henry Soderbom of Stockholm, Sweden, and Florence (Levy) Soderbom of Bridgewater. He was a graduate and Senior Class treasurer of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1952, joining the Army the following year.
After serving his country in White Sands, New Mexico, he settled back in Bridgewater to raise his family.
He was a hardworking man who started his career with the Town of Bridgewater's Water Department and ended his career as a 23 year veteran of the Bridgewater Fire Department, retiring in 1988. He also owned and operated Jake's Construction Company for many years.
Jake was full of life and after a drink or two he could bring a tear of joy to your eye with his "broom guitar" or his singing rendition of "Georgia on My Mind".
Jake loved Nascar, Boston sports teams, attending "the races" at Seekonk, The Price is Right and his annual hunting trips to Pittsfield. He also shared his love gardening, boxing, camping, fishing and hunting with his children.
Jake was a lifelong member of the Bridgewater Veteran's Club and the Polish Club. Jake's annual 4th of July cookouts were legendary.
Jake was the loving Dad of Donald L. Wager and his wife Georgette of S.C., Roland C. Wager of Fla., Melanie A. Soderbom Deutsch and her husband Russell of Brockton, and James H. Soderbom of Bridgewater; devoted "Grampa" of DJ Barber; brother of Bette K. Stewart of Bridgewater. Jake was predeceased by his siblings, John Soderbom, Florence Byrne, Ruth Blanchard, Anna Krushas, Robert Soderbom, Myrtle Howard, Warren Soderbom and Chris Shepard. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and old friends.
All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, March 8, for visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a short service staring at 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will commence at Polish Club immediately following. Burial will be on Saturday, March 9, at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. (please meet at the gate at 10:45 a.m.)
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379; or perform a random act of kindness - that was Jake's style.
