Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
103 Center St.
Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Ward


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Ward Obituary
James "Jim" T. Ward, 81, of Raynham, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of Pauline D. "Diane" (Prendeville) Ward. James was born October 11, 1937, in Dorchester, to the late Patrick T. Ward and Mary E. (Manley) Ward. He was a graduate of Christopher Colombus High School, Boston, Class of 1955. James served his country in the United States Army after graduating high school. He worked for the Flatley Company in Braintree for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He was a ham radio operator for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline D. "Diane" (Prendeville) Ward; his children, Kathy Shea and her husband Larry, Patty Kurey, Julie Hallisey and her boyfriend George Kourafas; his grandchildren, Brittany Kurey, Marisa Kurey, John Hallisey, Ryan Hallisey, Kyle Shea and Mallory Shea; his siblings, Willian Ward and his wife Ann, John Ward and MaryEllen Critcher. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now