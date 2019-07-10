|
James "Jim" T. Ward, 81, of Raynham, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of Pauline D. "Diane" (Prendeville) Ward. James was born October 11, 1937, in Dorchester, to the late Patrick T. Ward and Mary E. (Manley) Ward. He was a graduate of Christopher Colombus High School, Boston, Class of 1955. James served his country in the United States Army after graduating high school. He worked for the Flatley Company in Braintree for several years. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family. He was a ham radio operator for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline D. "Diane" (Prendeville) Ward; his children, Kathy Shea and her husband Larry, Patty Kurey, Julie Hallisey and her boyfriend George Kourafas; his grandchildren, Brittany Kurey, Marisa Kurey, John Hallisey, Ryan Hallisey, Kyle Shea and Mallory Shea; his siblings, Willian Ward and his wife Ann, John Ward and MaryEllen Critcher. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, July 12, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant Street Cemetery, Raynham. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 10, 2019