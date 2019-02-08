|
James W. "Jimmy" Boone of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Easton, died January 30, 2019, at Banner University Medical Center in Arizona, following a hard-fought battle with cancer over the past year. A proud Navy veteran, he was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School and later attended Stonehill College earning a bachelor's degree in Business/Restaurant Management. He owned and operated Easton House of Donuts for several years during the 1980s until taking a position with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he remained in the food service industry until 2009. He was an avid reader who enjoyed reading suspense novels and discussing politics. He was a fanatical sports fan and will be remembered by Ryan and Keith for consistently walking out of a room during last few seconds of a championship game because "he couldn't take it anymore", only to say "had them all the way" when his team would eventually win. He had a great sense of humor and always found a way to be positive during difficult times. Even during his illness, he remained upbeat and often joked about how "things could always be worse". He was truly a selfless person who went out of his way to help those he loved and never expected anything in return. The son of the late Harold "Ike" and Margaret Boone, he is survived by his children, Irene (Correia) Boone of Easton, Ryan Boone and his wife Candace of Middleboro, Keith Boone of Easton, Myles Boone and his wife Gina of Marion, and Donna Rollins of Arizona; loving Papa of Michael, Ryan, and Kaitlyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019