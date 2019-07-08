James W. Evangelista, 91, a resident of Brockton, formerly of Easton, died unexpectedly at Brockton Hospital on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the husband of Anne C. (Clements) Evangelista for 68 years. He was born and raised in Schenectady, N.Y. James was a resident of Brockton for the past 2 years after living in Easton for 50 years. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer 2nd Class and was a Veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. He was an iron worker for 50 years, mainly with the Local 501 in Quincy until his retirement at age 70. James was the father of Thomas W. Evangelista and his fiance Lisa Roy of New Bedford and the late James V. Evangelista. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. Visiting hours prior from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676 Published in The Enterprise on July 8, 2019