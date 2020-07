James W. Lyons of Quincy passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at age 83. A lifelong Quincy resident, he served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a parts manager for an Industrial Sewing Machine Co. The beloved husband of Mary T. (O'Shea) Lyons, Jim was the loving father of James M. Lyons of Brockton and Teresa M. Lyons of Quincy; dear grandfather of Shane Ferguson of Malden; and is also survived by nine nieces and nephews. On Saturday, July 25, there will be a memorial funeral Mass held for Jim at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Military honors will follow at the church. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com