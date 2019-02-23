|
James W. McDonald Sr., 87, of Avon, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Wingate Nursing Home. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Norah M. (O'Sullivan) McDonald, he was the loving father of the late James W. McDonald Jr. and his wife Patricia of Falmouth, Patricia Calter and her husband Thomas of Kingston, John McDonald and his wife Cathy of Avon, Robert McDonald and his wife Mary Louise of Taunton, MaryAnn Miller and her husband Russell of Avon, and Jean Vitale and her husband Gene of Plymouth; dear brother of Jean Patuto of Watertown and the late Thomas McDonald. James is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Monday, February 25, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 24, from 2-5 p.m. Interment in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory can be made to the at www.alz.org/nca/donate. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019