James W. Perry, 60, of Rockland, died on July 13, 2019, at Boston Medical Center from his battle with liver cancer. Born in Weymouth, in 1959, he was the son of the late Barbara (Barnes) Perry and Jake Corbett and later adopted by the late Clement Perry. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra (Brigham) Perry of Rockland; his daughter, Laura Perry of Rockland; his son, Steven Perry and his fiance Fallon Connolly, both of Whitman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life on July 18, at 7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Visitation will be prior to the celebration from 4-7 p.m. Donations may be made in his name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West/Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 16, 2019
