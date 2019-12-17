|
Jan M. Balboni, 56, of Franklin, formerly of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a long illness. Born in Brockton, a daughter of Ralph J. and Albertina (Cavacas) Balboni, she was raised in West Bridgewater and was a graduate of West Bridgewater High School. She continued her education at Massasoit Community College earning an associate's degree in Medical Assistance. Jan was employed as a medical assistant and was employed by Brockton Hospital and later Braintree Rehabilitation and was ASCP Board Certified. Her hobbies included walking, sewing, reading and crafts. Jan is survived by a sister, Jill Santoro of Franklin; and a niece, Marissa Santoro of Franklin; and a brother-in-law, Nicholas Santoro. Relatives and friend are respectfully invited to attend a memorial Mass on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jans memory may be sent to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019