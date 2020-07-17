1/1
Jane Benoit, 82, of Brockton, and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, with her family close by. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James W. Benoit. Jane is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Souza and her husband Robert and son, Stephen of Carver; her daughter, Kathleen Sullivan and her son Nicholas Connor of Brockton; her daughter, Ann Marie Costas and her husband George and daughter Jessica of Kingston; her son, John Benoit and his wife Katherine and children Matthew and Abigail of Mendon; and her son James W. Benoit Jr. his wife Patricia and daughters Jillian and Lily of Pembroke. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Crane of Plymouth. Jane was an active member of the community in Brockton, where she was a longtime communicant at St. Coleman's Parish. Jane enjoyed her golden years with her husband Jim in sunny Naples, Fla., where she was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church and regularly volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul Society. She also enjoyed going to the theatre and dinner with friends. Jane recently moved back to Massachusetts to be close to her family. Services provided from the Shepherd Funeral Home, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth, www.bidplymouth-giving.org.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 17, 2020.
