Jane F. Shaughnessy, age 77, of Brockton, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Baypointe Skilled Nursing Center, after a period of failing health. She was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late James J. and Mary (Ordway) Shaughnessy and remained a lifelong resident of the city. A 1960 graduate of St. Patrick High School, Jane had been employed as a clerk at Brockton Hospital. A longtime resident of Trinity Village, she enjoyed long walks, reading, word search puzzles and was accomplished at sewing and knitting. Jane is survived by her brother, Peter J. Shaughnessy and his wife Kathleen of Sandwich; and was the aunt of Patrick and Deborah Shaughnessy and Shawn and Timothy Caswell. She also leaves several great-nieces and great-nephews; and was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Caswell. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in St. Edith Stein Church, 631 N. Main St., Brockton, at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Coweeset Cemetery, Brockton. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019