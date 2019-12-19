Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Jane G. (Bishop) (Barnett) Cribben, age 103, of South Dennis, formerly of Brockton, died December 17, 2019, at Pleasant Bay of Brewster. Jane was the wife of the late John F. Cribben and the late Harold F. Barnett. Born in Brockton, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Cecelia E. (Bourbeau) Bishop, she had been a city resident for many years. Jane was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1934. From 1966 to 1982 she was a legal secretary in Brockton. She had resided in South Dennis since 1982 following her retirement. Jane was a communicant of Our Lady of the Cape Church. Jane was the mother of Linda A. Delaney of Corpus Christi, TX and the late Harold F. Barnett and leaves four grandchildren , and four great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. She also leaves five stepchildren Patricia A. Nolan, Michael J. Cribben, Kerry R. Cribben, Margaret J. Harback and the late Mary J. Monte, many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Madelyn E. Meade of Monrovia, CA and the late Arthur J. Bishop, Jr. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123) Brockton on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019
