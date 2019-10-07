|
Jane G. Valler, 93, of Abington, died peacefully October 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James C. Valler to whom she was married to for 72 years. Jane was born on November 2, 1925 in Brockton, Massachusetts to the late John J. Bowden and Helen L. (Foley) Bowden. Jane was a lifetime resident of Abington and graduated from Abington High School. During her lifetime, she worked the polls during election season, and she became a warden for the town. She was also a crossing guard for the schools for over 25 years. Jane's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. They spent many summers camping and spending time with family, friends in Maine. Jane will be remembered as a generous woman who spent countless years being a caregiver for her family and friends. Jane is survived by her children: Marcia McNeil (George), Diane Garvey (Jay Call), Michael Valler (Kelli), Donna Hastings (Robert), and Sheila Bagley (Tim). Jane is also survived by her grandchildren: Billy Garvey, Kendra DelCore, Alyssa McNeil, and Allyson Valler, as well as her great-grandchildren: Kaitlin Garvey, Shane Garvey, Nick DelCore, and Matt DelCore, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by siblings; John Bowden Jr., Thomas R. Bowden, Mary E. Burbine, and Patricia A. Rose. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10, at 11 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte 58 @ the rotary circle) Whitman. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2019