|
|
Jane L. Wells, age 65, of Brockton, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in Brockton the daughter of Therese (Charlebois) Wells of Brockton and the late William A. Wells Sr. (ret. BFD). Jane was a lifelong resident of the city. A 1971 graduate of Brockton High School, Jane had been a receptionist at Cobbs Corner Dental in Stoughton for many years. Jane enjoyed trips to Aruba and casinos and was an avid collector of limited edition dolls and other items. She especially enjoyed time spent with her many nieces and nephews. Jane was the sister of Kathleen DeGrassie wife of the late John of Salisbury, N.H.; Nancy Abrams and her husband Roy of East Bridgewater and the late William A. Wells Jr. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law Jane (Quintal) Wells of Plymouth. A funeral service will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. with visitation 10 -11a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Jane's name to , 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online directions or condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019