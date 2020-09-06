Jane Bibber Ross, 83, of Plympton, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Boston, September 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Milton E. and Florence (Campbell) Bibber. Jane began her love story when she married her husband Donald in 1957. Their love story lasted 53 years. Jane and Donnie were avid RV'ers. They camped with their six children and dog, travelling up and down the East Coast, into Canada and in later years all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Jane worked at the Plymouth District Court, Families and Children Division for many years. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, always welcoming them into her home. Her annual Christmas parties are lovingly reminisced upon by family and friends. Jane was known for her sparkling wit and sense of humor. She is survived by her children, Deborah Boyd and husband William Jr. of Fort Pierce, Fla., Laurie Goble and her husband Peter of Middleboro, Bonnie Nickless of Raynham, Jeffrey Ross and his wife Rebecca of Kingston, Pamela Adduci and her husband Brian of Halifax. She had been blessed with nine grandchildren, Thomas, Kimberlee, Daniel, David, Tyler, Alicia, Shelby, Jeremy, and Jeffrey Jr. "JJ" and six great-grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her siblings, John Bibber and his wife Janice, Thomas Bibber and his wife Susan. She had been predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Gordon Ross, her son, David Ross, and sister, Priscilla Bibber. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice), 32 Resnik Road, #3, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.amedisys.com
