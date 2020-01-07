|
|
Janet A. (Rush) Collins, 79, of East Bridgewater passed away January 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael L. Collins; her children, Barbara O'Sullivan and her husband William of Kempner, TX, Robert Ashcroft Jr. of Newton, Beverly Ashcroft of Weymouth, Betty Sewall and her husband Steven of West Bridgewater, Brenda O'Grady and her husband Richard of New Milford, CT, and Beryl Ashcroft of Weymouth; sister of Joyce Robinson of England; grandmother of Billy, Nicole, Candace, Jimmy, Jonathan, Maggie, Daniel, Jordan, Shawn, and Alex; great-grandmother of Kalianna, Moses, Brianna, Kenzie, Nevaeh, Floyd and Eva. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, in St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020