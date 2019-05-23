|
Janet A. "Jan" (McKenna) McGarry, 67, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center with her husband and daughter at her side. She was the loving wife of John M. McGarry; and loving mother of Katie M. Fleischer. Complete obituary to follow. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, May 31, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., followed by a brief funeral service at 4 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 23, 2019