Janet H. (Moreau) Amirault, 71, a resident of Easton for the past 40 years died March 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center of Brockton, after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Arnold E. Amirault for 34 years. Born in Chelsea, a daughter of the late Leonard and Helen (Ago) Moreau, she was raised in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, Class of 1966. She continued her education at Massasoit Community College earning an associate's degree and was a member of the first graduating class. She then furthered her education at Suffolk University earning a bachelor's degree in Biology. Janet began her career as a medical technologist and was employed by Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain. Later, she took a position with the Town of Easton School System food services. A communicant of the Holy Cross Church she was a member of the choir. Janet enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, listening to music and attending her children's sporting events. Her hobbies included knitting, cooking, and visiting the ocean and lighthouses. She also operated a cake decorating business. In addition to her husband Arnold, she is survived by her children, Matthew A. Amirault of Danvers and Janine P. Amirault of Washington D.C.; her siblings, John Moreau of Manomet, Paul Moreau of Taunton and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Patricia Moreau. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Friday, March 6 from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be sent to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or Make A Wish Foundation 1702 E. Highland Ave, Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020