Janet Millet Joksch, 96, formerly of Easton, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carol Marsland of Pawtucket, R.I., Joy Corcoran of Abington, and Nancy Ruggeri of Arygle, Maine; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at The Fellowship, 604 Foundry St., Easton, on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) at www.jdrf.org or the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020