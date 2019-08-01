|
Janet Loraine Maguire, nee Cox, 66, of Middleboro, passed away on July 22, 2019. Janet was born in Roslindale, October 23, 1952, to her loving parents, George and Eleanor Cox. She had a leg brace as a child, but grew to be the beloved mother, grandmother and friend who danced at her childrens' weddings, and ran with her grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Richard Sterling Maguire II, in a tomato patch in 1976. She had an array of careers, but her focus never strayed from her family and friends. Her family will cherish every memory and forever display her handmade ceramic bowls, quilts, and crocheted animals while they challenge themselves with recreating her legendary homemade chili. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Cox, her brother-in-law, Stewart Dick, and her nephew, Kevin Murphy. Janet is survived by her husband, Richard Maguire II; her children, Christine Bellville, Patty Morin, Richard Maguire III with his wife Grace Maguire, Rachel Maguire with her husband Jon Lay, and Jessica Maguire; her grandchildren, Craig, Matthew, Sean, Hannah, Kelsey, and Declan; her great-granddaughter, Zoe; her sisters, Helen Dick and Joan Fournier with her husband Tom; her nieces and nephews, James Fournier, Ellen Fournier, Dawn Mullaney, Melissa, Alison, Kristina, and AnnMarie; and her beloved friend, Laurie Maguire. Friends and family are invited to the funeral services at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Grace Church, 237 W. Center St., West Bridgewater. The family asks you take a walk down Rexhame beach in Marshfield in Janet's memory.
