Janet L. (Thackleberry) Reed, 85, of Abington, formerly of Halifax, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019, while visiting her son in Arizona. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman "Pete" Reed. She was the loving mother of Sharon Brown and her husband Calvin of Westborough, Debbie Coghill and her husband Gene of Halifax, Lisa Tracey and her husband James of Abington, Paul Marzocca and his wife Michelle of Arizona and Cindy Bartholomew of Hanover. She was predeceased by her son, Gary Waterman of Florida. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a nephew and niece. Janet enjoyed bowling for many years, listening to her police radio and watching sports. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She loved her pets and always had many at one time. She always looked forward to her visits with her best friend Marty Geloran. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Burial will follow in the Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019