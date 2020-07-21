Janet Laffey, 85, of Eliot, Maine, formerly of Onset, MA, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Laffey. Born in (Boston), she was the daughter of the late Horace and Wateman (Edwards) McCarter. A previous resident of Onset, Mrs. Laffey was a member of the Onset Bay Association. She worked for many years at Jordan Marsh in Brockton and was a homemaker. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Driver of Eliot, ME, and Deborah Dalton of Charleston, SC; and her grandchildren, Samantha Dalton, Ryan Dalton, Julie Dalton, James Driver and Adam Driver. She was predeceased by her son, the late Steven Laffey. A graveside service will be held at the Mass. National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. Due to Covid-19, a small gathering only of family members shall be present. The family would like you to know that as you keep them in your prayers, they will keep you in theirs. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
.