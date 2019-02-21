|
Janet M. (Smith) Burns, 75, died Monday, February 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to David Burns. Raised in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Alyce (Hogle) Smith. Janet graduated from Abington High School in 1961. She loved to bake and was an avid reader but her true passion was her family. She is survived by her children, Tami Swenson and her husband Todd of Abington, and Russell of Pawtucket, R.I. She is also survived by her three grandchildren who she adored, Michael, Ashley and Kaitlyn. She was the sister of Gail Cantoni and the late Alice Smith. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family. Her services will be held Monday, February 25, at 10 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Visiting hours will be Sunday, February 24, from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019