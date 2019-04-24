|
|
Janet M. (Lowe) Hammond, 79, of Whitman, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Janet was married to her first husband Roland V. Hammond Sr. in the first part of her life, until he passed away. She met a new love Mike Bell, who she spent many years with and they lived together peacefully. She was born in Weymouth, daughter of the late George and Doris (O'Rourke) Lowe. Janet loved Elvis music and collecting all sorts of Elvis things. She was the first one to get on the dance floor if an Elvis song came on. Most of all though, she loved her family and friends. So many people are going to miss Janet, but they all know she is no longer suffering and they have the memories she gave them to slowly move on. She is survived by her children, whom she loved very much, Diana, Ronald Jr., Robert Hammond; her 5 grandchildren, Devin, Parker, Cody, Heidi and Nick. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in the Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019