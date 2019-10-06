Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Monroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Monroe Obituary
Janet Monroe, 73, passed in peace, September 22, 2019, at her home in Easton, surrounded by her loved ones. She bravely lost her struggle against ALS, that slowly took her ability to move and talk, but did not take away her smile and her ability to laugh. Janet was born November 9, 1945, to parents Thomas and Dorothy McGuire. Her family was in the military and Janet and her siblings moved frequently and explored different parts of the country. Family was always very important to Janet. She married Kenneth Monroe, April 19, 1974, and together they raised 5 children and also lovingly cared for many foster children. Janet was a caretaker to all those who were lucky to be a part of her life. She will be deeply missed. Janet is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Iannelli, Judith Monroe; her sons, Tony Fernandes, Christopher Starrett; brothers, Ronald McGuire, Thomas McGuire; sister, Barbara Root; sister-in-law, Claire Monroe; grandchildren, James Fernandes, Peter Iannelli, Jaclyn Iannelli; best friend, Trudy La Mont; and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter Debra Monroe Southworth got her wings May 21, 2008. A private family gathering and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassionate Care ALS. Special thanks for the support of friends and family, as well as the Old colony hospice staff.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.