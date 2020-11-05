1/1
Janice A. Grosso
Janice Ann Grosso, 77, of Fairhaven, formerly of New Bedford and Brockton, passed away peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020. Born in Brockton, the beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Agnes M. (Yafrate) Grosso, she lived in Brockton for most of her life before moving to New Bedford 18 years ago. She home studied for most of her educational years and was a graduate of Brockton High School. Despite her physical limitations, Janice lived a full enriched life with her family and friends. She was a very loving and giving individual. In her younger years, she enjoyed helping her grandparents on the family farm in East Bridgewater, always cooking and baking. She was a very talented weaver making items on her loom. Janice, along with Sheila Couto, Joanne Almeida, and Sherrie Booker, were part of a special sisterhood that lasted her entire lifetime. She was also very thankful for her caregivers who assisted her throughout her life, especially the staff at Alden Court Nursing Home where she resided for the past three years. She was, in fact, selected as the Queen of Alden Court. She is survived by her "sisters," Sheila, Joanne, and Sherrie and their families; her aunt, Arlene Barton; her special friends, Dottie and Billy Arnold; and many cousins and good friends. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www. saundersdwyer.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2020.
