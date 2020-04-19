|
Janice Balzarini, 63, of Reston, Va., passed away, surrounded by loving and devoted friends, after a courageous battle with cancer on April 7, 2020. Born in Avon, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Bruno and Evelyn (Hazlett) Balzarini. She is survived by her siblings, Edward, Richard (wife Sheri) and Susan Balzarini. She is also survived by an extended family of dear friends that loved her and were always by her side. Janice was warm, kind, thoughtful and always hopeful, her deep faith guiding her every step of the way. Her beautiful smile would lead to a conversation with anyone and everyone. She was passionate about living life fully, always up for anything and everything from, jet skiing to belly dancing and still always found time to enjoy or prepare a gourmet meal with friends. Janice was a graduate of Mass Bay Community College and Blue Hills Regional Vocational High School. Janice had a successful career with the Central Artery/Tunnel Project in Boston prior to joining Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority in 2006. A celebration of her life will take place in Reston, Va., and Avon, Mass., on a future date. Janice will be interred at St. Michael's Cemetery, Avon, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Dr. Ursula Matulonis, Research, P.O. 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or the .
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020