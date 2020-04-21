|
Janice L. (Hurley) Downey, age 68, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, with her beloved husband and best friend James P. Downey, to whom she was wed for the past eighteen years at her side, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in San Antonio, TX on November 21, 1951, she was a loving daughter of the late John G. and Janice R. (Stuker) Hurley. Being the daughter of a serviceman, Jan grew up throughout the United States, including Colorado and Hawaii and attended Colorado State University at Fort Collins. A resident of Norton for the past sixteen years, Janice had worked over thirty years for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, at the companys Brockton facility, where she served as a former treasurer of the Clerical Workers Union. Jans family was truly the focal point of her life and she will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Her hobbies included reading, traveling and spending time with her best four- legged friends Jake and Joey, who she is now reunited with. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted siblings: Karen Millis and her husband Philip of Colorado, Marc Hurley and his wife Beverly of Nebraska and twin brother David Hurley and his wife Cass of Colorado. Services, along with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne are private and visiting hours have been omitted. A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2020