Janice (Wolfe) Murphy of Brockton, 74, formerly of East Bridgewater, passed away in her home under hospice care and in the presence of family on April 21, 2020. She truly loved her children, Kelley McCartney of Whitman, Daniel Murphy Jr. and wife Tammy of Brockton, and Caroline Jordan and husband Dave of East Bridgewater. She adored her 9 grandchildren and her 2 great-grandchildren. She was born in Weymouth, to the late Philip and Evelyn Wolfe of Whitman. During her career, she was an administrative assistant at various organizations, including South Shore Elder Services in Braintree. Her time most enjoyed was with her family and friends. She was a longtime, active member at Brockton Assembly of God. She was well known for her smile and hugs and lived a life of faith with 1 Peter 1:6-7 as her life scripture. A celebration of life service will be held at Brockton Assembly of God, 199 Warren Avenue, Brockton, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. In following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brockton Assembly of God Missions Fund.



