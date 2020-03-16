|
Jason M. Laham, 23, of Brockton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALD (Adrenoleukodystrophy and Addison's Disease). Raised in Brockton, Jason was a post-graduate of Brockton High School, and had attended RTR Middleboro Open Roads Day Habilitation program. Jason was a polite and respectful young man, and his laugh and smile would light up a room. Jason was a trumpet player in the Brockton All-City Honors Wind Ensemble, BHS Marching Band, BHS Junior Jazz Band, and the BHS Concert Band. He was a World War II history buff and enjoyed watching military movies. Jason enjoyed watching WWE wrestling, NCIS, General Hospital, and music videos, especially with his favorite band Linkin Park. He also loved playing video games on the PlayStation. Jason was the beloved son of Mark and Sheila (McRae) Laham of Brockton; loving brother of Terrence Laham of McLean, Va.; dear grandson of the late Elias and late Celia Laham of Brockton and the late William and late Dorothy McRae of Braintree; and he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, March 18, from 6 - 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 No. Main St., Brockton, his funeral service Thursday, March 19, at 9 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jason's name to: Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 (www.oldcolonyhospice.org). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2020