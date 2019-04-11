|
Javier Alexander Acosta Escobar, 41, of Brockton, passed away April 7, 2019. Native of Medellin, Colombia, he studied theology and was a devout Catholic. He was the late president of Star Employment Services at 330 North Main St. in Brockton. Javier greatly enjoyed humor, told everyone jokes, and watched cartoons and played video games; he was a champion chess player, and known as the King of Hearts, played poker at Twin Rivers and Foxwoods Casinos on weekends. He had a big heart, always helping those in need and providing job opportunities to those struggling. Javier was the beloved son of Angela Escobar and Javier Acosta Bernal; dear grandson of Aura Alarcon; loving brother of Viviana P. Acosta Escobar; and devoted uncle and Godfather of Jovanny Brian Figueroa Acosta; and he leaves many relatives and friends to mourn his loss. All are welcome to calling hours Friday 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Saturday at 9 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 355 Main St., Brockton, and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019