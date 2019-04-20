|
|
Jay Fisher age 75, of Wareham, formerly of Brockton died Monday April 15, 2019 at his home. He was the devoted husband of Lorraine (Allen) Fisher and loving father of Tina Peterson of Newport, R.I. and Brenda Boyd and her husband Alan of Cape Coral, Fla. He is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister Joyce Holbrook of Stoughton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4 - 7 p.m. with a time to share memories at 6 p.m. For complete obituary and online condolences or directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019