Jaye A. Barry
Jaye Anne Barry, age 77 of Brockton, died of a heart attack on September 22, 2020 at Brockton Hospital. She was born in Brockton, a daughter of the late John Barry and Rita (Cutting)(Barry)Asci. Raised in Brockton by the late Ricco Jake and Rita Asci, Jaye Anne Shortie graduated from Brockton High in 1962. She was employed at various local manufacturing companies as an electronics assembler and also at HR Harte. Jaye Anne spent her spare time at Mr. Donut on Crescent and Lyman Streets where her humor was enjoyed. Survived by her sister Nancy, she will be missed by cousins and friends from the Lovell and Packard families. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman St., Brockton on Tuesday, September 29th at 10:30 followed by burial in the Coweeset Cemetery, 968 Pearl St. Please wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Visiting hours are omitted. Condolences may be made online at www.conleyfuneralhome.com or using their Facebook page or mailed to 25 E Nilsson St. Box 204A, Brockton MA, 02301 In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Charity Guild (Brockton food pantry) 501 Main St Brockton 02301. www.thecharityguild.org

Published in The Enterprise from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Memories & Condolences
