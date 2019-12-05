|
Jean Carol (Chandler) Gerrior, 87, of Hanson, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Alice Ruth (Berger) Chandler and Oliver B. Chandler, she was born in Brockton, October 25, 1932. Jean was raised in Brockton and lived there for 70 years, before moving to Hanson 17 years ago. She was a very generous and loving person with a great sense of humor. Jean worked in the Brockton Public School cafeterias for over 15 years. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She enjoyed her summers in Wareham with many great memories of family and friends. She was a regular fixture at the Hanson Senior Center and enjoyed her days with the "Red Hat Club'. After her husband's passing in 2000, she enjoyed living with her son Joseph Gerrior Jr. whom had passed in 2018. In her last year of life, she was taken care of by her nephew Michael and his wife Janine Harrison, and her Goddaughter Cherie Grossman with whom she had many fun adventures. Jean was the wife of the late Joseph F. Gerrior Sr. Mother of the late Joseph F. Gerrior Jr, she is survived by one brother, Richard Chandler; and was the sister of the late Oliver B. Chandler Jr., Robert and Ronald Chandler and Patricia Norcott. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan St., at the corner of Rte. 14 and 58, in Hanson, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. For directions and to sign Jean's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019