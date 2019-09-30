|
Jean E. (Vacca) Lessard, 67, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away peacefully September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was a daughter of the late Richard J. and Nellie M. (Ortenzi) Vacca and graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in 1969 and from Brockton Hospital School of Nursing where she received the Samuel Weiner Award. As a registered nurse she was employed by Brockton Hospital for 27 years, Dr. Roland Florio and Dr. James Heron for five years, and the Brockton V.N.A. for 8 years until retiring in 2012. She volunteered for her children's activities when they were growing up, helped raise her grandchildren, and enjoyed reading and traveling. Jean was the beloved wife of James R. Lessard since June 10, 1973; the loving mother of Ryan Lessard, Matthew Lessard and his companion Kristen Keaney, and Lori dos Anjos and her husband Rodrigo dos Anjos; devoted grandmother of Anand and Giovanni Lessard and Ana and Emilia dos Anjos; dear sister of Janet Perry and her husband David; aunt of David Perry and his wife Kayla and Steven Perry and his fiancee Heather McNamara; great-aunt of Fallyn; and she leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Wednesday, Oct. 2, from Waitt Funeral Home at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and burial at Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater MA 02379 or Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Ave. #1, Milton MA 02186. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019