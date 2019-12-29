|
Jean E. (Scanlan) Morrison, 87, of Brockton, previously of Rockland, beloved wife of Ernest P. Morrison, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Somerville on April 5, 1932, daughter of the late Leo V. Scanlan and Margaret (Fleming). Selfless anchor of her family and, in recent years, devoted caretaker to her husband Ernie. In addition to her husband, also survived by her children Donna Cruise (Tim) of Brockton, Paul Morrison (Ins Vitug) of Brighton, Lynne Grimaldi (Andrew) of Northampton, and David Morrison of Boston; her grandchildren, Caroline Cruise, Michael Cruise (Stephanie), Joseph Cruise, John Grimaldi, and Nicholas Grimaldi; and her sisters, Rose Marie Scanlan of Somerville and Claire Maestri of Burlington. Predeceased by her sisters, Margaret (Peg) Stronach and her husband Cliff, Eileen McCarthy and her husband Gerald, and her brother-in-law Robert Maestri. Funeral from Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass for the repose of her soul at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton. Private burial at a later date. Calling hours Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter at www.als-ma.org (685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062). For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019