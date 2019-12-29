Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
439 West St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Morrison Obituary
Jean E. (Scanlan) Morrison, 87, of Brockton, previously of Rockland, beloved wife of Ernest P. Morrison, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Somerville on April 5, 1932, daughter of the late Leo V. Scanlan and Margaret (Fleming). Selfless anchor of her family and, in recent years, devoted caretaker to her husband Ernie. In addition to her husband, also survived by her children Donna Cruise (Tim) of Brockton, Paul Morrison (Ins Vitug) of Brighton, Lynne Grimaldi (Andrew) of Northampton, and David Morrison of Boston; her grandchildren, Caroline Cruise, Michael Cruise (Stephanie), Joseph Cruise, John Grimaldi, and Nicholas Grimaldi; and her sisters, Rose Marie Scanlan of Somerville and Claire Maestri of Burlington. Predeceased by her sisters, Margaret (Peg) Stronach and her husband Cliff, Eileen McCarthy and her husband Gerald, and her brother-in-law Robert Maestri. Funeral from Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass for the repose of her soul at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton. Private burial at a later date. Calling hours Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter at www.als-ma.org (685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062). For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -