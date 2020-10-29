1/1
Jean F. Coots
Jean F. Coots, age 77, of Sandwich, formerly of West Bridgewater, passed away on October 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Leander J. Coots III. Cherished mother of Jill Lamoreaux of Scituate. Beloved grandmother to Ashley, Jake and Luke Lamoreaux. Loving sister to Carol and brother-in-law Michael Larkin of Falmouth. Adored aunt to Mathew, Jennifer, and Jay Larkin along with their children, Abigail, Emily, Liam and Gavin. At this time arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cape Cod VNA Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601, 508-957-7710. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
