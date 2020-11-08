1/1
Jean F. Kelleher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean F. (Ferretto) Kelleher, age 87, of Attleboro, formerly of Brockton, died November 4, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Attleboro. She was the devoted wife of the late Harold T. Kelleher. Jean was born and raised in the Village neighborhood in Brockton, the daughter of the late Jennie (Grigas) and John Cirelli. A graduate of Brockton High School, Jean was proud to be a longtime Brocktonian. She had been the bookkeeper at Cirelli Foods for over 62 years. Jean was very talented at crafting, especially painting, adult coloring books and sewing. She had a passion for singing and performed on WBET radio. Jean enjoyed discount shopping and all types of puzzles including crossword, Scrabble and jigsaw. Jean will be remembered as a determined and classy woman with a beautiful soul. Time with her family brought the most enjoyment to her life. Jean was the loving mother of Linda Meade and her husband Paul, and Kathleen Viola, all of Attleboro, Harold T. Kelleher, Jr. and his wife Rita Villarico of Pamplona, Spain and John Kelleher and his wife Nancy of Pinellas Park, Florida. She leaves nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jean's funeral service has been held. Please send any condolences to www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved