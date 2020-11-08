Jean F. (Ferretto) Kelleher, age 87, of Attleboro, formerly of Brockton, died November 4, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Attleboro. She was the devoted wife of the late Harold T. Kelleher. Jean was born and raised in the Village neighborhood in Brockton, the daughter of the late Jennie (Grigas) and John Cirelli. A graduate of Brockton High School, Jean was proud to be a longtime Brocktonian. She had been the bookkeeper at Cirelli Foods for over 62 years. Jean was very talented at crafting, especially painting, adult coloring books and sewing. She had a passion for singing and performed on WBET radio. Jean enjoyed discount shopping and all types of puzzles including crossword, Scrabble and jigsaw. Jean will be remembered as a determined and classy woman with a beautiful soul. Time with her family brought the most enjoyment to her life. Jean was the loving mother of Linda Meade and her husband Paul, and Kathleen Viola, all of Attleboro, Harold T. Kelleher, Jr. and his wife Rita Villarico of Pamplona, Spain and John Kelleher and his wife Nancy of Pinellas Park, Florida. She leaves nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jean's funeral service has been held. Please send any condolences to www.conleyfuneralhome.com
