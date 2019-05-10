Home

More Obituaries for Jean Granara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean L. Granara

Jean L. Granara Obituary
Jean L. Granara, born November 14, 1949, to William and Marguerite (Najarian) Conway, passed away May 1, 2019. She fought a difficult battle with brain cancer and passed in Hospice care in Florida. Jean was a resident of Norwell, and Bonita Springs, Fla. Jean was a graduate of Rockland High School and a former Miss Rockland. Jean is survived by her beloved husband of almost 35 years, Frank Granara; and her three children, Dean Kesaris, Frank Granara, and Michelle Granara. Jean also had four grandchildren, Alex, Gina, Charlie and Hunter. She loved her family, friends, life and her dog Brady. There was a lovely private service held in Florida on May 6, 2019, and there will also be a private celebration of Jean's life this summer. Please send donations in Jean's memory to Hope Healthcare.
Published in The Enterprise from May 10 to May 11, 2019
