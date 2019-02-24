|
Jean M. (Oberlander) Kent a resident of Easton for over 60 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Wingate of Norton after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late John Joseph Kent. Born in Dedham, a daughter of the late Louis Emil Oberlander and Ellen V. (Connelly) Oberlander of Dedham. She was a graduated of Dedham High School in 1949, received a Bachelors degree from. Bridgewater State College in 1953, a Masters degree from Bridgewater State College in 1960 and a CAGS from Harvard University in 1978. She began her teaching career in the Avery School in Dedham and moved to Easton after her marriage in 1954. She taught in Easton for over 27 years first at the Parkview School and later at the North Easton Grammar School. She was active in many Easton organizations including the Friends of Borderland, Garden Club, Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Daughters of Isabella. She with her husband John initiated the summer park recreation programs for Easton. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, Bird watching and traveled extensively with her husband throughout America, Europe, Soviet Union, China, Australia and New Zealand. She is survived by her son John Kent of Easton, his wife Karen, daughter Jeanmarie (Kent) Joyce of Easton, son Jim Kent and his wife Julie of Lincoln, Mass.; six grandchildren Matthew Kent and wife Katie of Easton, Daniel Kent and his fiance' Rowella Yawson of Mashpee, Julie Smith and her husband Tyler of Denver, Colorado, Sonja Catano and her husband Nick of Framingham, Christian Kent of Beaufort, South Carolina and Caitlyn Joyce of Easton ;and two great-grandchildren Isabella and Olivia Kent of Easton. She was the sister of Joyce Oberlander of Dedham, the late Helen V. Skarinka of Westwood and late Barbara Winbourne of Dedham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, on Tuesday at 9 a.m.followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, North Easton. Visiting hours on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Town of Easton - Recreation Department" in memory of Jean Kent. For directions or condolences www.kanefueneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019