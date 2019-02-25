|
Jean M. (Oberlander) Kent, a resident of Easton for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Wingate of Norton with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late John Joseph Kent. Born in Dedham, daughter of the late Louis Emil Oberlander and Ellen V. (Connelly) Oberlander of Dedham. Jean was a graduate of Dedham High School in 1949, received a Bachelors degree from Bridgewater State College in 1953, a Masters degree from Bridgewater State College in 1960 and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from Harvard University in 1978. Jean began her teaching career in the Avery School in Dedham and moved to Easton after her marriage in 1954. She taught elementary school in Easton for over 27 years first at the Parkview School and later at the North Easton Grammar School. Jean was active in many Easton organizations including the Friends of Borderland, Garden Club, Historical Society, Girl Scouts, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Daughters of Isabella. She with her husband John initiated the summer park recreation programs for Easton and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and bird watching and traveled extensively with her husband throughout America, Europe, former Soviet Union, China, Australia and New Zealand. Jean is survived by her son John (Jack) J. Kent Jr. of Easton, his wife Karen, daughter Jeanmarie (Kent) Joyce of Easton, son Jim Kent and his wife Julie of Lincoln, Mass., six grandchildren Matthew Kent and his wife Katie of Easton, Daniel Kent and his wife Rowela Yamson-Kent of Mashpee ,Julie Smith and her husband Tyler of Denver, Colo., Sonja Catano and her husband Nick of Framingham, Christian Kent of Beaufort, S.C. and Caitlyn Joyce of Easton ;and two great-grandchildren Isabella and Olivia Kent of Easton. She was the sister of Joyce Oberlander of Dedham and predeceased by her sisters Helen V. Skarinka of Westwood and Barbara Winbourne of Dedham. Visiting hours are on Monday from 4-8 pm.. in Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in North Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Town of Easton - Recreation Department 15 Barrows St., North Easton 02356 in memory of Jean Kent. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2019